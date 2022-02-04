  • Facebook
    Did Nora Fatehi delete her Instagram account? Here’s what we know

    First Published Feb 4, 2022, 8:16 PM IST
    In December, actor John Abraham had deleted his Instagram account. And now, Nora Fatehi’s Instagram account is no longer available on the photo-sharing application.

    Image: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

    Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi is one of the many from the film industry who have been active on their social media accounts. Nora enjoyed a following of millions of followers on her social media accounts, including Instagram. She had nearly 37.6 million followers on Instagram. Previously, actor John Abraham’s Instagram account was also deleted. However, the account resurfaced after a few days.

    However, looks like the ‘Dance Meri Rani’ dancer, Nora Fatehi, has deleted her Instagram account. Nora, on Thursday, had shared a post from her Dubai trip on her Instagram handle. But, on Friday, her account seemed to be deleted from the photo-sharing application.

    Though Nora Fatehi’s Instagram account is no more visible on the application, it is not yet known whether it is due to a technical glitch or if the actor has deleted her account.

    Fans of Nora Fatehi went into a frenzy after they could not view her account on Instagram, after which several people took to microblogging site Twitter, to find out of Nora deactivated her account or not. While some thought that she may have deleted her account, others believed that it might have been blocked.

    Nora Fatehi’s last post on Instagram was the one where she was posing with two lions. Nora is presently in Dubai for a vacation. Before flying to Dubai, she had asked her fans as to where should he go for her vacation.

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa’s music video ‘Dance Meri Rani’. The two were also pictured together in Goa last year, after which rumours about their alleged relationship had started doing rounds. However, these rumours were quashed after the promotional activities for the song began which cleared that they were in Goa for the shoot of the song.

