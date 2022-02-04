Did Nora Fatehi delete her Instagram account? Here’s what we know

In December, actor John Abraham had deleted his Instagram account. And now, Nora Fatehi’s Instagram account is no longer available on the photo-sharing application.

Image: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi is one of the many from the film industry who have been active on their social media accounts. Nora enjoyed a following of millions of followers on her social media accounts, including Instagram. She had nearly 37.6 million followers on Instagram. Previously, actor John Abraham’s Instagram account was also deleted. However, the account resurfaced after a few days.

However, looks like the ‘Dance Meri Rani’ dancer, Nora Fatehi, has deleted her Instagram account. Nora, on Thursday, had shared a post from her Dubai trip on her Instagram handle. But, on Friday, her account seemed to be deleted from the photo-sharing application.

Though Nora Fatehi’s Instagram account is no more visible on the application, it is not yet known whether it is due to a technical glitch or if the actor has deleted her account. ALSO READ: Kiara Advani to Pooja Hegde, don’t miss out on bikini pictures of these 6 actresses

Fans of Nora Fatehi went into a frenzy after they could not view her account on Instagram, after which several people took to microblogging site Twitter, to find out of Nora deactivated her account or not. While some thought that she may have deleted her account, others believed that it might have been blocked.

Nora Fatehi’s last post on Instagram was the one where she was posing with two lions. Nora is presently in Dubai for a vacation. Before flying to Dubai, she had asked her fans as to where should he go for her vacation.