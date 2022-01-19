  • Facebook
    Kiara Advani to Pooja Hegde, don’t miss out on bikini pictures of these 6 actresses

    First Published Jan 19, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
    Check out pictures of these six actresses who recently flaunted a bikini on their social media.

    Kiara Advani to Pooja Hegde dont miss out on bikini pictures of these 6 actresses drb

    Image: Pooja Hegde, Kiara Advani/Instagram

    When it is about donning a bikini, Bollywood’s ladies know how to nail it well. In the last few days, a lot of actresses have posted their bikini pictures on social media. From Kiara Advani to Pooja Hegde, Janhvi Kapoor and more, check out photos of these actresses who put the social media ablaze with their hot bikini photos.

    Kiara Advani to Pooja Hegde dont miss out on bikini pictures of these 6 actresses drb

    Image: Pooja Hegde/Instagram

    Pooja Hegde: Allu Arjun’s co-star in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, actor Pooja Hegde sizzled in a white floral bikini with a net fabric overlay. Pooja shared her picture of herself on Instagram while stepping out from the waters.

    ALSO READ: Aashka Goradia’s these 8 pictures will inspire you to begin your yoga journey

    Kiara Advani to Pooja Hegde dont miss out on bikini pictures of these 6 actresses drb

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor: Actor Janhvi Kapoor looks nothing less than a bombshell in every bikini that she dons. On Tuesday, she shared a few pictures wearing a yellow floral bikini. Janhvi’s pictures from the pool had set the temperature rising on social media.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s flaunts her floral bikini; see pics

    Kiara Advani to Pooja Hegde dont miss out on bikini pictures of these 6 actresses drb

    Image: Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

    Sonal Chauhan: Another actor who put up a bikini picture while enjoying a dip in the pool is Sonal Chauhan. In a pink bikini, Sonal shared at least three photographs of her on her Instagram handle.

    Kiara Advani to Pooja Hegde dont miss out on bikini pictures of these 6 actresses drb

    Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram

    Kiara Advani: Sidharth Malhotra’s rumoured girlfriend, actor Kiara Advani is reportedly chilling in the Maldives. The ‘Shershaah’ actor shared a picture and a reel, flaunting a white bikini. In the picture, Kiara is seen taking a dip in the waters while in the Instagram reel that she has posted, Kiara shows off her toned body while chilling at a yacht.

    Kiara Advani to Pooja Hegde dont miss out on bikini pictures of these 6 actresses drb

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani: With those perfect curves, Disha Patani never fails at flaunting her body, especially if it means posting pictures in a Bikini. Disha has often put up hot pictures of hers on her social media that left her followers in awe. This picture of Disha where she strikes a back pose in a baby pink bikini had set the internet on fire.

    Kiara Advani to Pooja Hegde dont miss out on bikini pictures of these 6 actresses drb

    Image: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

    Nora Fatehi: It is just recently that actor Nora Fatehi recovered from Covid-19. In a black and white bikini, Nora posted a selfie of her from a beach. She is presently in Dubai where she has been relaxing, post her recovery from Covid-19.

