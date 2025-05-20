- Home
Did Nancy Tyagi design her Cannes look? Singer Neha Bhasin and Mumbai store dispute her claim
Nancy Tyagi, who made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival last year, is now embroiled in a controversy surrounding her outfit. It wasn't that her attire was inappropriate, but she was caught lying about it being her own creation.
| Published : May 20 2025, 02:46 PM
2 Min read
Nancy Tyagi needs no introduction, right? This Indian influencer lived in a small rented house in Mumbai. She didn't have much education, but her scratch-made clothes looked as good as any designer wear. This is what made her famous.
Not only that, she also got the opportunity to participate in the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. This made her incredibly famous. Indian media outlets were waiting to interview her. Many were inspired by her and started sewing clothes.
However, this year Nancy Tyagi's Cannes 2025 look is facing controversy. Bigg Boss OTT contestant Neha Bhasin has stated that Nancy's claim of designing her own outfit for Cannes is false. Neha Bhasin also posted a photo of herself wearing the same outfit. The owner of a Mumbai store also revealed that Nancy had purchased the dress for Rs 25,000 before the Cannes Film Festival.
Neha Bhasin posted a photo of Nancy's Cannes outfit and a photo of herself wearing the same dress at an event on her Instagram Story on Sunday. Neha wrote that this corset looks quite familiar alongside Nancy's photo. The corsets of both Neha and Nancy look similar in these photos. This dress has a delicate design of crystals and pearls. Neha also posted a photo of another model in the same corset. Everyone styled the corset differently. Nancy also wore it differently.
According to a Free Press Journal report, Surabhi Gupta, founder of The Source Bombay, confirmed that Nancy bought this outfit from her store. 'Nancy claimed to have sewn this dress herself, but she bought it from us. She bought the dress from our Mumbai store. We have no problem with her buying it. She is free to do whatever she wants with it, but it's our designer wear. It's not her design, as she claims.' Surabhi said that Nancy bought this dress for Rs 25,000 before Cannes. However, Nancy has not commented on this.
Nancy wrote about this outfit on her Instagram: 'This color is my mother's favorite, so I decided to wear it this time. It took a month to make, and I was working on it until the last minute because the dress was so heavy. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who was a part of this beautiful journey, this moment wouldn't have been so special without all of you.'
