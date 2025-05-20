Rihanna made a stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival to support A$AP Rocky at the premiere of Highest 2 Lowest, where the couple shared their excitement about upcoming projects.

Rihanna made a surprise appearance at Cannes Film Festival and walked the red carpet at the Palais to support her partner A$AP Rocky at the premiere of 'Highest 2 Lowest'.

The singer stunned everyone with her mesmerising look. She opted for a sky-blue dress for the star-studded event as she accompanied her partner Rocky, who stars alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee's latest film, according to Variety.



Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child together, and mumma-to-be has officially revealed the news on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet earlier in May.

The two are parents to two sons, RZA, 3, and Riot, 20 months, as per the outlet.

Rocky talked about being in a power couple with Rihanna, who recently released a new song for the upcoming Smurfs' film in which she plays Smurfette.

"We both got movies coming out the same year," Rocky shared,adding, "I didn't even realize that. Wow! Shout-outs to us, we've been working," reported Variety.

Directed by Spike Lee, 'Highest 2 Lowest' is an English-language remake of Japanese director Akira Kurosawa's 1963 film 'High and Low' set in modern-day New York.

In an interview with Variety, rapper and actor Rocky shared his experience working with Denzel Washington. He called it a "dream come true" moment of his life.

"It was like a dream come true. But trust me, it was difficult to not fan out every millisecond of the duration. It was crazy -- it's Denzel, man. I don't give a ...how successful [I am], I'm always gonna be a student and a fan of certain people, and I'm always going to give them their flowers. I'm never going to be too big to be able to say that I had to hold my composure from not fanning out," said Rocky as quoted by Variety.

The Highest 2 Lowest stars Denzel Washington, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, Ice Spice (in her film debut), and ASAP Rocky in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Spike Lee.