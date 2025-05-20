Cannes 2025: Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal make royal appearance (PHOTOS)
Cannes 2025 Red Carpet: The Cannes Film Festival is being held in Cannes, France. Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities are seen at the event. Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal also appeared on the Cannes red carpet
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Sharmila Tagore-Simi Garewal At Cannes 2025: The world's largest film festival, the Cannes Film Festival (Cannes Film Festival 2025), is currently being held in Cannes, France. Every year, celebrities from Hollywood to Bollywood showcase their fashion on the Cannes red carpet. Meanwhile, Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal also arrived to participate in the Cannes Film Festival. They were here for the screening of Bollywood's famous director Satyajit Ray's film Aranyer Din Ratri. On this occasion, both actresses showed their special style on the red carpet.
Sharmila Tagore's Royal Look on the Cannes Red Carpet
80-year-old Sharmila Tagore looked beautiful in a green saree with a golden border on the Cannes red carpet. Sharmila's royal look on the red carpet was complete with a gold clutch, green earrings, and her signature graceful pose. Simi Garewal also made her Cannes debut this year. Simi was seen on the red carpet in a white dress. She wore an embroidered long overcoat over a matching gown, along with a statement necklace. Her overall look was elegant.
Screening of Satyajit Ray's film Aranyer Din Ratri
Bollywood director Satyajit Ray's film Aranyer Din Ratri was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. This was a new 4K version of the 1970 classic film. The film was presented by Wes Anderson, a longtime fan of Satyajit Ray's cinema. Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal were especially present during the screening of the film. Aranyer Din Ratri is a Bengali film, whose English name is Days and Nights in the Forest.
Simi Garewal was also in the lead role along with Sharmila in this film. Aranyer Din Ratri is a movie based on alienation and modernity. The film depicts the story of four urban men. All four go to the forests of Palamu for a vacation. Sharmila's elder daughter Saba Ali Khan is also in France with her. Saba shared some photos of the French Riviera on her Instagram. She posted photos one after the other and wrote - Cannes 2025, Mom and I... memorable moments.