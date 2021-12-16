  • Facebook
    Did Mia Khalifa's TikTok video hint at having breasts, nose surgery? Read her post

    First Published Dec 16, 2021, 6:29 PM IST
    Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa grabbed headlines when she said that her daughter would need to spend needs $13K breast job to look like her; read on

    Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa, who is now a fashion designer, has been making it to the headlines for her social media posts. She has recently caught many fans and followers attention with her latest TikTok video. In the video, Mia Khalifa tried to be a bit funny during the sketch about her ‘future’ daughter, who would require to spend a lot of money on fake breasts if she wanted to look like her mother.
     

    A video of the controversial skin-fluencer’s sketch about her “future” daughter had got more than 8 million views on TikTok. She captioned “Sorry babes” Mia can be seen acting out a conversation between her and her future children. Also Read: Mia Khalifa shares 'SEXY' pictures, calls herself 'HOT' with uneven breasts

    “Mommy, I can’t wait to look like you when I get older,” the made-up daughter says to Mia, to which she replied, “Mommy spent $13,000 on her boobs and $15,000 on her nose, so you better start saving.” Also Read: Mia Khalifa’s monthly income is more than many CEO's salaries; here's her NET WORTH

    The act left Mia’s fans puzzled, and shock over the former adult star’s breasts, which were once wounded by a hockey puck, were enhanced. After she left the porn industry, Mia is very active on social media and shares pictures of her clothing brand, designing sexy swimsuits. 

    Many Mia's fans are interested to know her ‘net worth’ and her 'monthly income' after leaving the porn industry as she lives so extravagantly in big houses using expensive things, etc. According to a report, Mia reportedly has an estimated net worth of $4 million, and her monthly income is expected to be $30,000. 
     

    Mia was born in Beruit, Lebanon and was raised in a catholic family that she was very conservative. Mia majorly earns from social media and sponsoring products. She has over 26.7 million fans on Instagram and 225k on YouTube.
     

