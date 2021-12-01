Mia Khalifa’s monthly income is more than many CEO's salaries; here's her NET WORTH

Former porn star Mia Khalifa’s net worth will make you shocked her monthly income is estimated to be $30,000



Former porn star Mia Khalifa, who is now a fashion designer, has been making it to the headlines even after she departed from the porn industry. She is very active on social media and shares pictures of her clothing brand, designing some sexy swimsuits.



Mia Khalifa has also posed in a few swimsuits flaunting her sexy body. This Lebanese-American social media personality was popular in the adult entertainment industry. However, she left the porn industry and now taking over the internet with her latest venture in fashion designing.

Many fans are curious to know her ‘net worth’ and her 'monthly income' after leaving the adult industry as she lives so lavishly in big houses and expensive things, etc. According to a report, Mia Khalifa reportedly has an estimated net worth of $4 million. The 28-years-old monthly income is expected to be $30,000 (22 lakh plus).



It is said that Mia majorly earns from social media and sponsoring products for brands, companies. Mia has over 26.6 million fans on Instagram and 14.9k on YouTube.

In an old interview, Mia stated that she only made $12,000 in the porn film industry. She owns an expensive collection of cars like, Audi R8 Spyde, Bentley Continental GT and BMW 18 Coupe. She also co-owns her current house in Los Angeles with her ex-husband.