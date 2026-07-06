Did Anshula Kapoor's Kaleera Predict Arjun Kapoor's Wedding? Viral Video Explained
Anshula Kapoor's pre-wedding celebrations have been filled with emotional and heartwarming moments. One special ritual stole the spotlight when her kaleera unexpectedly landed on brother Arjun Kapoor, leaving everyone smiling
Arjun Kapoor's Kaleera Moment Becomes the Highlight
Anshula Kapoor's chooda ceremony turned even more memorable after a fun wedding tradition created an unforgettable family moment. During the kaleera ritual, Anshula shook her bridal bangles over close family and friends, including Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Orry.
To everyone's surprise, one of the kaleeras landed on Arjun. The actor instantly burst into a smile and proudly showed it to everyone around him, becoming one of the happiest people at the celebration.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Anshula playfully wrote that she had never seen her brother so eager to be "chosen" by a kaleera. She also pointed out that the kaleera carried the word "smile," making the moment even more special.
Family Celebrates Love Ahead of the Wedding
Arjun Kapoor later shared a collection of unseen photographs from Anshula's mehendi and chooda ceremonies. The pictures beautifully captured the warmth and affection shared by the Kapoor family.
One photograph showed Anshula embracing Arjun, while another featured the entire family posing together as the bride-to-be proudly displayed her kaleeras. Another adorable picture captured Anshula teasing fiancé Rohan Thakkar by holding her mehendi-covered hands in front of his face.
The celebrations were attended by several close family members, including Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Actor Varun Dhawan was also present to join the festivities.
Sharing the album, Arjun wrote that the celebrations had been filled with emotions and happiness, adding that it was only the beginning of an unforgettable wedding journey.
Anshula and Rohan's Love Story
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar announced their engagement in July 2025 after a romantic proposal that quickly won hearts online.
The couple first met on an online dating platform in 2022 and began talking at 1:15 am. What started as a late-night conversation soon turned into a lasting relationship.
Three years later, Rohan proposed to Anshula in New York's Central Park in front of the iconic Belvedere Castle. Adding a sentimental touch, he chose to propose at exactly 1:15 am IST—the same time they had shared their very first conversation. Anshula described the timing as magical, making the proposal even more meaningful.
As the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, Anshula shares a close bond with her siblings Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, all of whom came together to celebrate the joyous occasion.
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