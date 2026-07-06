Anshula Kapoor's chooda ceremony turned even more memorable after a fun wedding tradition created an unforgettable family moment. During the kaleera ritual, Anshula shook her bridal bangles over close family and friends, including Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Orry.

To everyone's surprise, one of the kaleeras landed on Arjun. The actor instantly burst into a smile and proudly showed it to everyone around him, becoming one of the happiest people at the celebration.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Anshula playfully wrote that she had never seen her brother so eager to be "chosen" by a kaleera. She also pointed out that the kaleera carried the word "smile," making the moment even more special.