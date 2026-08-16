Actress Ananya Raj, 27, has passed away, her family confirmed. Known for films like 'Ghost' and 'The Final Exit', she died on July 15 after a year-long battle with 'physical and mental discomfort.' The family called her a 'warrior'.

Actress Ananya Raj, who has worked in films like '7 hours to go', The Final Exit ' and 'Ghost ', has passed away at the age of 27 years. The family of Ananya Raj confirmed the demise of the actress through her Instagram handle on Sunday. The actress passed away after battling "physical and mental discomfort" for over a year.

'She Fought Like a Warrior'

They wrote, "This is Ananya's family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. For over a year, she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them." "She was a strong-spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Bachcha, your absence will be dearly felt. We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And in these trying times, we wish to maintain privacy and quietude," added Ananya Raj's family.

Ananya Raj's Career

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ✨ (@ananyaraj.official) Apart from impressive performances of the actress after appearing in Bollywood films like '7 hours to go', The Final Exit and Ghost, Ananya was also seen in music videos presented by the top music labels such as T-Series, Zee Music and Times Music. She was also seen in the Telugu movie 'Thaggede Le ', which was written and directed by Srinivas Raju. (ANI)