Anshula Kapoor’s wedding festivities with fiancé Rohan Thakkar have begun in an intimate celebration. The Kapoor family gathered for the special occasion, with glimpses featuring Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor.

Wedding celebrations have officially begun for Anshula Kapoor as she gets ready to marry her fiancé Rohan Thakkar. The couple hosted an intimate pre-wedding ceremony on June 21, attended by close friends and family members.

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The celebration turned into a special family gathering as several Kapoor family members joined the couple for the occasion. Moments from the ceremony have been shared online, showing Anshula and Rohan enjoying the festivities with their loved ones. Photos also featured Anshula’s brother Arjun Kapoor along with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, making the event a memorable Kapoor family affair.

Anshula’s Festive Look Wins Hearts Online

Anshula Kapoor looked beautiful in a traditional beige and gold lehenga for her special day. The outfit featured detailed embroidery, giving her a royal festive appearance. She paired the look with a colourful Phulkari dupatta, which added a bright and elegant touch to her overall style.

Keeping her look graceful and minimal, Anshula chose subtle styling that perfectly matched the warmth of the intimate celebration. Her bridal look quickly became a talking point after pictures from the event surfaced on social media.

Janhvi, Khushi And Shanaya Add Star Power

The celebration also became a fashion moment for the Kapoor sisters. Janhvi Kapoor arrived in a pink silk saree paired with a richly embroidered red blouse and traditional jewellery, creating a stunning festive look.

Khushi Kapoor chose a soft blush pink kurti and gharara outfit, completing her appearance with emerald jewellery and a simple hairstyle. Shanaya Kapoor was also present at the function, joining the family celebrations.

The pre-wedding event highlighted the close bond of the Kapoor family as they came together to celebrate Anshula and Rohan’s new journey. The upcoming wedding has already created excitement among fans following the family’s special moments.