Filmmaker David Dhawan celebrated his 75th birthday on Sunday in Mumbai. The celebration was attended by superstar Salman Khan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, his son Varun Dhawan, and writer Rumy Jafry, who shared snaps from the event.

Star-studded birthday bash

Filmmaker David Dhawan celebrated his 75th birthday with his close friends and colleagues from Bollywood on Sunday. The guests at the celebration included superstar Salman Khan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and others among the gathering. Writer Rumy Jafry shared the snaps from the celebration on Sunday. In the photos shared by the writer, David Dhawan was seen posing with Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, son Varun Dhawan and others.

Another picture features the guests standing around the birthday cake, with David at the centre. Salman is dressed in an all-black outfit with a cowboy hat, while Varun is seen giving his father a peck on the cheek. While sharing the photos, the writer wrote, "Wishing David sahab a very happy birthday. May you stay healthy and happy always." https://www.instagram.com/p/DcGFM1mguty/?

David Dhawan-Salman Khan collaborations and filmography

David Dhawan and Salman Khan have worked together in several films and also share a close personal bond after both have been spotted together at several special occassions and movie releases. Their collaborations include Judwaa (1997), Biwi No. 1 (1999), Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge (2000), Chal Mere Bhai (2000) and more.

The notable movies from David Dhawan's directorials include Swarg, Shola Aur Shabnam, Bol Radha Bol, Raja Babu, Coolie No.1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judwaa, Hero No. 1, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, Deewana Mastana, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi and many others. (ANI)