The trailer for Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming action film 'Khalifa' is out. Directed by Vysakh, the movie shows the actor's journey in the gold smuggling world and also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh. The film will release in two instalments.

Khalifa Trailer Unveiled

The much-awaited trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Khalifa is finally out, offering a glimpse into an action-packed journey of the actor in the smuggling world. Directed by Vysakh, the film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead role. The movie is jointly produced by Jinu V. Abhraham and Suraj Kumar under the banner of Jiinu Abraham Innovation.

The trailer offers a glimpse into how Prithviraj Sukumaran crawls his way to the top of the gold smuggling world, which is full of criminals and powerful people. Prithviraj shared the trailer on his X handle on Sunday. Presenting the #KHALIFA trailer. Link - https://t.co/TjOkssiPBC This Onam..A legacy awakens! 🔥 Booking Link - https://t.co/2ZWzgORUnZ In theatres worldwide from 20th August 2026!@khalifathemovie@mohanlal #directorvysakh#jiinuinnovation pic.twitter.com/E8i4fcUAKq — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 16, 2026

Two-Part Release Planned

Khalifa will arrive in theatres in two instalments, with the first part aiming for a release at Onam 2026. Part I is titled 'Khalifa: The Intro', while the next part is titled 'Khalifa: His Reign'.

Prithviraj's Previous Film

Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in the film 'I, Nobody.' Directed by Nisam Basheer, the film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead role. The movie was produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta, CV Sarathi under the banner of Prithviraj Productions and E4 Experiments. The movie was released in theatres on July 9, 2026. (ANI)