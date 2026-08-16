Superstar Mohanlal has announced a new film with director Jude Anthany Joseph, set for release next year. The duo recently collaborated on 'Thudakkam', which featured Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya Mohanlal in the lead role.

Superstar Mohanlal has announced his new project with director Jude Anthany Joseph on Sunday. The actor shared a snap with Jude Anthany Joseph on his X handle while announcing the collaboration with the director.

The movie is slated to release next year. Delighted to share that I’ll be joining hands with Jude Anthany Joseph for an exciting new film next year! More details coming your way soon! pic.twitter.com/mZczemMGUf — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 16, 2026

Details on 'Thudakkam'

This announcement marks another collaboration between the duo after the recently released film 'Thudakkam' which stars Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya Mohanlal in the lead role. Apart from Vismaya, the film also stars Dinesh Prabhakar, Jaffer Idukki, Kottayam Ramesh, Jibin Gopinath, Sivadas Kannur, Jeys Jose, Jayakurup, Ashwini Vijayan and T. G. Ravi in key roles.

The screenplay has been penned by Lineesh Nellickal, Akhil Krishna and Jude Anthany Joseph. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, while Akhil George and Jomon T. John handle the cinematography. Dr Emil Vincent and Dr Aneesha Antony served as the executive producers. The film was released in theatres on August 7.

Mohanlal's 'Drishyam' Franchise

Prior to Thudakkam, Mohanlal was seen in Drishyam 3, which marked the third and final chapter in the acclaimed 'Drishyam' trilogy, directed and written by Jeethu Joseph. Released globally on May 21, 2026, the Malayalam crime drama thriller opened to a strong audience response and impressive box office collections.

Mohanlal reprises his iconic role as Georgekutty in the film. The 'Drishyam' series follows Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing.

The first two films earned widespread acclaim for their gripping storytelling and unexpected twists, helping the franchise gain a massive following across India.

The original 'Drishyam' was released in 2013, followed by 'Drishyam 2' in 2021. The franchise's popularity also led to remakes in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

(ANI)