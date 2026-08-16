Actor Kunickaa Sadanand joined the protest of JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi. She urged the government to be transparent and accountable, while students plan to gherao CM Hemant Soren's residence demanding his resignation and a CBI probe.

Actor Kunickaa Sadanand Joins Protest

Actor Kunickaa Sadanand joined the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) aspirants' protest at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Sunday. The actress met and interacted with the protestors. She also interacted with an aspirant who is currently on a hunger strike at the protest.

Urges for Dialogue and Transparency

While talking to ANI, Kunickaa urged the government to be "transparent" and "accountable" and initiate a dialogue with the protestors to derive a solution. She also asked the students to "give some time to the government" for a solution. "My message is to the government: please be transparent, accountable, and listen to these children. They are asking for an opportunity, which is their right. My message to students is that they cannot solve an issue that has been going on for 20 years overnight. They must give the government time and take a solid promise from them in writing. Only then will this be solved," said Kunickaa.

Protestors Announce Gherao of CM's Residence

Meanwhile, protesters have announced they will gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in Ranchi on August 20, demanding his resignation.

Hunger Striker's Condition Critical

Earlier in the day, a student protester, Prem Nayak, who is on the 13th day of a hunger strike, said, "Today marks the 23rd day of the protest and the 13th day of the hunger strike. The government is not serious at all. I don't think I will survive much longer; the situation is critical. The fever started yesterday. They tried to take me away for treatment, but I refused. They took Devendra Nath Mahato away and are not allowing him to return. They intend to break the movement."

Nayak added that discussions regarding laying siege to the Chief Minister's residence are ongoing. "Discussions regarding laying siege to the CM's residence are ongoing; nothing has been finalised yet. In my view, a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' would be better than laying siege to the Chief Minister's residence. Shutting down all schools and colleges is another excellent idea; these are two measures worth considering," he said.

Demands for CBI Probe and Action

The student leaders have been demanding action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC. They have also demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.

The announcement comes amid the ongoing protest by students, with student leader Devendra Nath Mahto on an indefinite hunger strike. Mahto had alleged that police stopped him from participating in an Independence Day Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi and accused personnel of assaulting students. (ANI)