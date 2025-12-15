Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses 350 Crores
Dhurandhar box office collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' earned a record ₹53.89 Cr on its second Sunday, crossing the ₹300 Cr club on the 10th day. The total collection for Aditya Dhar's spy action film is ₹346 Cr. Sacnilk reported
Dhurandhar 10th Day
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is still earning big. It had its highest collection on its second Sunday. The movie is now in the 350 crore club. Here are its 10th-day earnings.
Second Sunday
Ever heard of a film's second Sunday being its best? It's true for Dhurandhar. Aditya Dhar's spy action film had its highest earnings on Dec 14. The collection may rise more.
Housefull Shows
By 10 PM Sunday, the film had a massive earning. Shows were housefull in metro cities, with late-night screenings. Dhurandhar logged its highest single-day collection so far.
Earnings on day 10
Sacnilk.com reports an early estimate of ₹57.57 Cr, pushing the total to ₹350.32 Cr. This is a preliminary figure. The final day's earnings could reach ₹60 crore.
10 PM Report
On Sunday, analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film crossed ₹300 crore on day 10. Later, Sacnilk.com's 10 PM report showed the collection crossing the ₹350 crore mark.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.