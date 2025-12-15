Following the premiere of 'Wake Up Dead Man', the third 'Knives Out' film, director Rian Johnson revealed he has 'conceptual ideas' for a next instalment, though he clarified plans are still vague and he may direct an original film first.

Rian Johnson's 'Wake Up Dead Man', the third film in the Daniel Craig-starring 'Knives Out' murder mystery series, premiered on Netflix on December 12. Even as fans enjoy the latest instalment, Johnson revealed that he is already considering ideas for the next chapter in the popular franchise, according to Variety.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Johnson said, "I have some basic, elemental, conceptual ideas. Like, 'Okay, it'd be interesting if it were this kind of thing' kernels."

The third film in the franchise, Wake Up Dead Man, arrived on Netflix after a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and a limited theatrical release on November 26.

Johnson on Creative Process and Future Plans

He clarified that he does not yet have concrete plans, a theme, or a location for the next project. "It's really pretty vague, and I feel like it's good to kinda keep it vague until I'm ready to actually sit down and write it," he added, as quoted by Variety.

Johnson also expressed his intention to direct at least one original film before returning to the Knives Out series.

He explained that the franchise is designed to reflect the present moment rather than being timeless. "Part of making these movies, for me, is reacting to the present moment, not necessarily with current events or politics or culture specifically, but in terms of what we're all feeling in the world at that moment," Johnson said. "I like that these movies are not timeless, per se, and that they all have one foot in something that is common to all of us in our present moment. So, yeah, I don't know. I have a vague notion, but trying to keep it vague until it's time to actually do it."

History of the 'Knives Out' Franchise

Johnson began the 'Knives Out' series in 2019, with Lionsgate's release of the first film in theatres. Netflix subsequently acquired the rights for two sequels to the original and released the second instalment, 'Glass Onion' in 2022, according to Variety. (ANI)