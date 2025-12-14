Adivi Sesh has shared his glowing review of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, calling it one of the biggest films India has seen. The actor’s praise has added to the growing buzz around Ranveer’s powerful performance and the film’s massive scale.

Actor Adivi Sesh has joined the growing list of celebrities praising Ranveer Singh’s much-talked-about film Dhurandhar. Sharing his honest reaction after watching the movie, the Telugu star called it “the country’s biggest film,” leaving fans even more excited about the project’s scale and impact.

Adivi Sesh Reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

Taking to social media, Adivi Sesh expressed his admiration for Dhurandhar, applauding its ambitious storytelling and larger-than-life execution. The actor wrote, ''Loved #Dhurandhar ! Late to the party in watching the country’s biggest film but it’s so well done. It’s an amazing achievement from you @AdityaDharFilms

sir to show so many grays with subtlety. Absolutely international presentation on such a relevant topic ❤️‍🔥 As someone who researched 26/11 so much for Major, it was an entirely new experience for me to see how the ISI’s handlers were empowered by the Lyari underworld. My heart broke and my blood boiled when I saw that. Superb performances from the entire cast, everyone from @RanveerOfficial garu to @ActorMadhavan Garu. My favorite was undoubtedly the magnificent #AkshayeKhanna ji as Rehman Dakait and Rakesh Bedi ji as Jameel. The extraordinary music, International cinematography, and overall craft made for a memorable experience 🔥 I’ll be watching it again soon.''

Director, Aditya Dhar responded to the tweet stating, ''Shesh my Brother, this truly touched me Coming from someone who’s lived and breathed this history with such sincerity, your words mean a great deal. So glad the film gave you a fresh lens — that was the hardest thing to get right. Thank you for watching with such empathy and sharpness. See you at the rewatch. Love and Luck''

Fans React To Adivi Sesh’s Review

Following Adivi Sesh’s review, fans flooded social media with excitement, calling Dhurandhar a “must-watch” and praising Ranveer Singh’s dedication. Many believe the film has the potential to redefine action-drama cinema in India.