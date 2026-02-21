- Home
As Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic gear up for a massive March 19 release, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has weighed in on the much-discussed box office clash, calling it unfortunate for two highly awaited films
Sanjay Gupta Calls the Clash 'Unfortunate'
With Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic: A Fairytale For Adults arriving in cinemas on March 19, director Sanjay Gupta believes the simultaneous release may hurt both films.
Speaking about the situation, Gupta said he plans to watch both movies but feels their coming together is not ideal. According to him, when two highly anticipated projects release on the same day, they inevitably divide the audience and reduce each other’s overall box office potential.
He pointed out that although both films are strong contenders, neither may achieve its full earning capacity because of the clash.
Lessons From Kaabil vs Raees
Drawing from personal experience, Gupta compared the situation to his 2017 film Kaabil, which clashed with Raees at the box office.
He explained that both films might have performed better had they been released separately. Gupta emphasized that India is not a country where audiences can easily afford to watch multiple big-ticket films back-to-back. Many moviegoers, he noted, may not even watch two films in the same month.
In his view, such high-profile clashes are unnecessary, though he acknowledged that producers and studios may have their own strategic reasons behind release dates.
Dhurandhar Is More Than Just a Film
Gupta also shared his admiration for the first installment of the franchise, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh. He described it as more than just a movie, calling it a phenomenon.
He revealed that Dhurandhar 2 will likely explore the backstory of Hamza, Ranveer Singh’s character, shedding light on his transformation and motivations. Gupta added that while he avoids publicly criticizing films he doesn’t like, he freely praises projects he genuinely enjoys.
As anticipation builds, the March 19 showdown between Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about box office battles of the year.
