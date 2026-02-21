With Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic: A Fairytale For Adults arriving in cinemas on March 19, director Sanjay Gupta believes the simultaneous release may hurt both films.

Speaking about the situation, Gupta said he plans to watch both movies but feels their coming together is not ideal. According to him, when two highly anticipated projects release on the same day, they inevitably divide the audience and reduce each other’s overall box office potential.

He pointed out that although both films are strong contenders, neither may achieve its full earning capacity because of the clash.