Jack Osbourne and his wife Aree Gearhart have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Ozzy Matilda Osbourne. The couple announced the news on Instagram, sharing that the baby was born on March 5. This is Jack's fifth daughter.

Jack Osbourne's family seems to have just got bigger as the television personality and his wife Aree Gearhart have welcomed a baby girl. The couple shared the happy news with their followers on social media and introduced their newborn daughter to the world.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Wednesday, March 11, Jack Osbourne, 40, and Aree Gearhart announced the arrival of their second child together through a joint Instagram post. The caption of the post simply read, "Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne." Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Osbourne (@jackosbourne)

Meet Ozzy Matilda Osbourne

The post featured a black-and-white video of the newborn sleeping peacefully on floral sheets. A note card placed next to the baby revealed that Ozzy Matilda Osbourne was born on March 5 and weighed 7 pounds and 4 ounces. A small black Jellycat bat plush toy could also be seen behind the baby in the clip.

A Name with Special Meaning

The baby girl's name carries special meaning for the family. Ozzy Matilda has been named after her late grandfather, legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne, who died at the age of 76 in July 2025. Jack and Gearhart are already parents to a daughter, Maple Artemis Osbourne, who was born on July 9, 2022.

A Growing Family

Apart from that, Jack also shares three daughters with his former wife Lisa Stelly: Pearl Clementine Osbourne, 13, Andy Rose Osbourne, 10, and Minnie Theodora Osbourne, 7.

News about the new baby comes a few months after Jack and Gearhart revealed that they were expecting. The couple shared the update with UK a newspaper in December 2025, shortly after Jack's exit from the reality show I'm a Celebrity, PEOPLE said. (ANI)