The 'Bridgerton' actress Phoebe Dynevor is set to tackle the Category 5 storm in the trailer of her new film 'Thrash', which is set to stream on Netflix from April 10. Filmmaker Tommy Wirkola's thriller movie stars Whitney Peak, Djimon Hounsou, Matt Nable, Andrew Lees, Alyla Browne, Stacy Clausen, Elijah Ungvary and Dante Ubaldi in the lead roles.

Film's Premise and Cast

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thrash focuses on a coastal town that gets ravaged by a Category 5 storm, leading to the arrival of hungry sharks. In the trailer, Hounsou shouts, "Sharks on the loose in the Category 5 storm," to express the emergency of the situation.

Later, Dynevor's pregnant character declares about her soon-to-arrive progeny with a conviction to get past the hurdle. "I am not going to have him die before he takes his first breath," says Dynevor.

Netflix shared the trailer on their Instagram handle on Thursday. https://www.instagram.com/p/DVwtOixAeu2/

Behind the Scenes

Wirkola, known for helming such features as 'Dead Snow', 'Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters and Violent Night' directed the project from his own script. He produces alongside Adam McKay and Kevin Messick.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project was first announced in 2024 as being in the works at Sony Pictures with the title 'Beneath the Storm' before the name shifted a year later.

Phoebe Dynevor's Recent Work

Dynevor appeared in the 2025 features 'Inheritance' and 'Anniversary'. The actress is also known for the Netflix film 'Fair Play', along with such series as 'Younger' and 'Bridgerton'. (ANI)