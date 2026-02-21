The makers of Dhurandhar 2 have reportedly finalized the trailer launch for the first week of March, with March 5 emerging as the most likely date. According to reports, the timing has been strategically planned to amplify excitement ahead of the film’s Eid release.

After the teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge received an overwhelming response, the team is now preparing to unveil a full-fledged action-packed trailer. The goal is clear — sustain the momentum created by the first film’s box office success and elevate anticipation to the next level.