The Kerala Story 2 Beats Border 2 to Become 2026’s Biggest Box Office Hit
Sunny Deol’s 'Border 2' loses its top spot as 2026’s most profitable Bollywood film. A new movie has snatched the title. Check out its box office collections, profits, and more!
How much did 'The Kerala Story 2' collect?
On its 13th day, a Wednesday, 'The Kerala Story 2' earned ₹1.59 crore. This collection is about 26.04% less than the ₹2.15 crore it made on its 12th day. Here's the film's day-wise collection breakdown:
- First Week – ₹22.9 crore
- Day 8 – ₹2.7 crore
- Day 9 – ₹3.75 crore
- Day 10 – ₹3.3 crore
- Day 11 – ₹1.95 crore
- Day 12 – ₹2.15 crore
- Day 13 – ₹1.59 crore
Total India Net Collection – ₹38.34 crore
'The Kerala Story 2's budget, revenue and profit
'Border 2's budget, collection and profit
'Border 2', which released on January 23, 2026, is a high-budget movie. According to reports, the Sunny Deol starrer has a budget of about ₹275 crore. The film, directed by Anurag Singh, earned a revenue of ₹87.25 crore. This is a return of roughly 31.72% on its cost. It was the most profitable film of 2026, but 'The Kerala Story 2' has now taken its place.
What could be the lifetime collection of 'The Kerala Story 2'?
