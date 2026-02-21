Ranveer Singh will once again be seen in the lead role in this film directed by Aditya Dhar. He will be joined by Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, and Manav Gohil. Akshaye Khanna is also reportedly a part of the film, but will be featured in flashbacks. The film's budget is 125 crore rupees. It's worth noting that both parts of Dhurandhar were made with a budget of 250 crore rupees.