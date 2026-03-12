Amazon MX Player announced its 2026 content lineup, headlined by 'Made In India: The Titan Story' starring Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh, and 'Sankalp' with Nana Patekar. The slate includes new dramas, action series, and reality shows.

New Scripted Dramas and Thrillers

Streaming platform Amazon MX Player on Thursday unveiled its content lineup for 2026. Among the marquee titles leading the slate is Made In India: The Titan Story, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh, an inspiring drama centred on ambition and building a legacy. This is complemented by Sankalp, starring Nana Patekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, a gripping socio-political thriller that explores the layered world of power and leadership, read a press note.

There's also 'Ab Hoga Hisaab', featuring Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy, and Sanjay Kapoor, alongside administrative dramas such as The Bureaucrat, starring Amol Parashar. Expanding the spectrum further are high-octane action entertainers like Kaptaan, headlined by Saqib Saleem; high-stakes survival thriller Vimal Khanna starring Sunny Hindhuja, cop drama Waiting Hai starring Divyenndu Sharma and Bhuvan Arora, and crime drama Clean Up Crew, starring Ravi Kishan, Amey Wagh and Vishal Jethwa.

Returning Fan Favourites

Amazon MX Player will also expand several of its successful franchises with new seasons of audience favourites, including Raktanchal Season 3, youth-driven titles such as Campus Beats Season 6, Campus Diaries Season 2, Heartbeats Season 2, and Who's Your Gynac Season 2. These returning titles continue to strengthen the service's connection with audiences across drama, youth culture, and relationship-driven storytelling.

Unscripted Reality Shows

In the unscripted space, Amazon MX Player will bring back its flagship reality show Rise & Fall Season 2 (licensed through All3Media International and created by Studio Lambert in the UK). The slate further expands with Battleground Season 2, a fitness reality series with Shikhar Dhawan as its lead mentor.

Leadership on the Future of Streaming

Speaking about the slate, Karan Bedi, Head of Amazon MX Player, said, "Amazon MX Player is seeing strong momentum as more audiences embrace free, premium streaming. With our growing premium content slate and scale, we are uniquely positioned to drive the shift from linear television to streaming for millions of viewers across India."

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, added, "At Amazon MX Player, our focus is on building a diverse and inclusive content ecosystem that reflects the many voices, cultures, and experiences of audiences across the country. From scripted series and micro-dramas to unscripted formats, we are committed to bringing stories that feel distinctive, authentic, and deeply rooted in contemporary India. By offering this wide spectrum of premium storytelling, we aim to ensure that compelling entertainment remains accessible to viewers everywhere, completely free."

