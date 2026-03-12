All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has returned to Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, receiving a grand welcome. A viral video shows him greeting fans in "Dhurandhar" movie style. Jadeja was part of the franchise's inaugural IPL trophy win in 2008.

Ravindra Jadeja Returns to Rajasthan Royals in 'Dhurandhar' Style

The 19th season of the IPL is coming soon, and just as the league begins to build momentum again, Rajasthan Royals fans already have a reason to cheer. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja received a grand welcome as he returned to the franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A video shared by the official Rajasthan Royals account shows Jadeja performing a scene from the movie Dhurandhar. In the clip, fans can be seen greeting him enthusiastically as he arrives. Stepping out of a car and onto the podium, the cricketer greets everyone in "Dhurandhar" style. Soon after getting on the stage, Jadeja says, "Khamma Ghani, Rajasthan," in the same style as Akshaye Khanna's famous line, "Assalamualaikum Lyaari," from the Ranveer Singh starrer. Take a look https://x.com/rajasthanroyals/status/2031346836561076386?s=20 The video quickly went viral, with fans reacting enthusiastically online.

A Homecoming for the Inaugural Champion

Ravindra Jadeja was part of the Rajasthan squad that lifted the inaugural IPL trophy in 2008 under the captaincy of the late Australian spinner Shane Warne. The all-rounder represented the franchise during the 2008 and 2009 seasons before moving to other teams in the years that followed. In 2012, Jadeja joined the Chennai Super Kings and went on to spend more than a decade with the franchise.

IPL 2026 Preparations Underway

Meanwhile, preparations for the upcoming tournament are underway across all franchises. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026, which will run from March 28 to April 12. The full schedule will be released later, as three states are set to hold Assembly elections during the same period.