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Dhurandhar 2 to Border 2: Top 5 Highest-Grossing Indian Movies of 2026 Ranked; Check List
As 2026 approaches its halfway point, Indian cinema has delivered several major blockbusters. While Dhurandhar: The Revenge dominates with record-breaking collections, Border 2, Peddi, other regional hits have enjoyed impressive success worldwide
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Tops the Charts
Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as the undisputed box-office leader of 2026. The Hindi action spectacle shattered records worldwide, collecting an extraordinary ₹1,878.12 crore and becoming the first Indian film of the year to cross the ₹1,800-crore milestone. Trisha UNFOLLOWS Vijay On Instagram, Shares No Birthday Wish; Sparks Fan Speculation
Border 2
The much-awaited sequel to the iconic war drama struck an emotional chord with moviegoers. Border 2 earned ₹464.5 crore globally, securing its position as the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year.
Peddi
Peddi enjoyed a highly successful theatrical run and cemented its place among the biggest Telugu hits of 2026. The film amassed around ₹400 crore worldwide, reflecting its strong appeal among audiences.
Karuppu
Tamil cinema registered a major success with Karuppu. The film performed impressively in domestic and international markets, earning between ₹305 crore and ₹340 crore globally.
MovieMana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
Another major Telugu success, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, demonstrated Tollywood's growing influence at the box office. The film generated worldwide collections estimated between ₹300 crore and ₹310 crore.
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