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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 19: Ram Charan Starrer Crosses Rs. 331 Crore World Wide
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 19: Ram Charan's Peddi continued impressive box-office journey, although collections slowed significantly with start of the workweek. Despite the expected weekday dip, the film remains one of the biggest Telugu hits
Day 19 Collections Witness Expected Weekday Slowdown
After posting stronger numbers over the weekend, Peddi experienced a sharp decline in collections on Monday. The film earned an estimated Rs 83 lakh net in India on its nineteenth day, reflecting the typical drop that follows a successful weekend run.
ALSO READ: Peddi Box Office Collection Day 15: Ram Charan Starrer Crosses Rs. 322 Cr Despite Slowdown
Compared to Sunday's Rs 2.82 crore net haul, Monday's earnings fell by around 70.6 percent. Even with the decline, the film maintained a steady presence in cinemas, running across 1,734 shows nationwide. The Telugu version registered an overall occupancy of 18.27 percent during the day.
India Box Office Total Nears Another Milestone
The film's domestic performance continues to be a major highlight. After 19 days in theatres, Peddi has accumulated Rs 235.10 crore net in India, while its domestic gross collection has reached Rs 278.20 crore.
A significant portion of the earnings came during its opening week, which contributed Rs 193.55 crore net. The second week added another Rs 34.45 crore net, helping the film maintain momentum well beyond its release phase.
Overseas Performance Pushes Worldwide Total Beyond Rs 331 Crore
International markets have also played an important role in Peddi's success story. The film added Rs 5 lakh gross overseas on Day 19, taking its total international earnings to Rs 52.90 crore gross.
With both domestic and overseas collections combined, Peddi's worldwide gross collection has now climbed to an impressive Rs 331.10 crore. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained the film's strongest markets on Monday, contributing approximately Rs 80 lakh gross and continuing to drive its theatrical run.
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