After posting stronger numbers over the weekend, Peddi experienced a sharp decline in collections on Monday. The film earned an estimated Rs 83 lakh net in India on its nineteenth day, reflecting the typical drop that follows a successful weekend run.

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Compared to Sunday's Rs 2.82 crore net haul, Monday's earnings fell by around 70.6 percent. Even with the decline, the film maintained a steady presence in cinemas, running across 1,734 shows nationwide. The Telugu version registered an overall occupancy of 18.27 percent during the day.