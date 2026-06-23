During a recent interview, Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about the ‘patriarchal vibe’ in South cinema. The actress also spoke about how things are relatively different in Bollywood. She also mentioned ‘specific gaze.’ Keep scrolling to know more.

Tamannaah Bhatia has successfully carved a niche for herself, and there's no denying that. Dancing energetically to playing pivotal roles, she is talented and very well-versed in the industry. She has tasted the best of both worlds when it comes to the Indian entertainment industry. From being a south superstar to making her presence in Bollywood, she is one such actor who can shed just the right amount of light when it comes to talking about the inside scoops of the entertainment industry.

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Now, during a recent interaction with a media house, Bhatia opened up about how South cinema has a ‘patriarchal vibe., She also compared both industries and called out about a ’specific gaze' in the South industry, while being a bit softer when talking about Bollywood. Yes, you read that right.

Bhatia Opens On South Vs Bollywood Film Industries

Talking to Forbes India she said, "In the Hindi film industry, there are two kinds of actors. Those who have a more artistic take on things are better suited to playing certain kinds of characters. They might not necessarily do a glamorous song-and-dance number. The Hindi film industry actually gives you the opportunity to do either/or, and the ones who do both inevitably become superstars."

She added, “Like it's a very specific gaze. It's a patriarchal sort of vibe or it's a gaze that's not very complimenting. I felt like I had understood the musical aspect of it. The South needed that star quality to be able to pull that off, so I personally feel that cinema is as restrictive, or even more restrictive, in that sense. I am talking about when you want to make it from a commercial standpoint.” Bhatia further clarified that her observations are completely based on her personal experiences.

On The Work Front

The actress will be next seen in Vvan: Force of the Forest. The film is directed by Deepak Mishra, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Ltd in association with TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions.