Aditya Dhar appears to be playing a long game with Dhurandhar 2. By bringing Major Vihaan into the story despite timeline differences between Uri and Dhurandhar, the director is laying groundwork for a connected cinematic universe. Reports suggest Vicky Kaushal filmed his portions even before the first Dhurandhar released. The collaboration also rekindles Dhar and Kaushal’s creative partnership, which was earlier planned to continue with The Immortal Ashwatthama, a project shelved due to budget constraints. Now, Dhurandhar 2 may serve as the new launchpad for future spin-offs.