The film began its seventh week with Rs 1.75 crore and saw an impressive weekend jump. Saturday brought in nearly Rs 3 crore, while Sunday rose further to about Rs 3.75 crore. The total for week seven now stands at an estimated Rs 11.5 crore, with two days still remaining. Dhurandhar has already surpassed Stree 2 to register the highest seventh-week collection ever for a Hindi film.