Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 47: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues its remarkable box office run even on Day 47. Despite entering its final theatrical phase, the film is holding steady collections, breaking seventh-week records
Day 47 Collection Shows Strong Hold
Dhurandhar has once again proved its staying power at the Indian box office. After hitting a low point on its seventh Monday with around Rs 1.50 crore, the film maintained the same momentum on Tuesday, adding another estimated Rs 1.50 crore. For a film running into its seventh week, this steady performance reflects strong audience interest and word-of-mouth support.
Seventh Week Turns Record-Breaking
The film began its seventh week with Rs 1.75 crore and saw an impressive weekend jump. Saturday brought in nearly Rs 3 crore, while Sunday rose further to about Rs 3.75 crore. The total for week seven now stands at an estimated Rs 11.5 crore, with two days still remaining. Dhurandhar has already surpassed Stree 2 to register the highest seventh-week collection ever for a Hindi film.
Week-Wise Totals and Competitive Edge
Week-wise collections underline the film’s extraordinary run:
- Week 1: Rs 207.25 crore
- Week 2: Rs 253.25 crore
- Week 3: Rs 172 crore
- Week 4: Rs 106.5 crore
- Week 5: Rs 51.25 crore
- Week 6: Rs 26.35 crore
Even as collections gradually slow, Dhurandhar continues to outperform competing releases such as Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Ikkis and The Raja Saab. Its consistent lead at the ticket windows confirms its status as the dominant box office force of the season.
