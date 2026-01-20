Sara plays Yalina Jamali, the daughter of Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali, whose relationship with Ranveer Singh’s character became a key emotional thread in the first film. According to Sara, part two is where Yalina’s real journey begins. She described Yalina as someone who follows her heart, remains emotionally strong, and faces pain with quiet resilience. Sara added that extensive discussions went into shaping Yalina’s personality, ensuring she is not just a supporting figure but a character that truly matters to the story. She also shared that she connects personally with Yalina’s cheerful and heartfelt nature, which helped her bring authenticity to the role.