After weeks of online debate, Deepika Padukone responded to a viral Instagram video questioning her lack of public support for Dhurandhar 2. Rather than issuing a long explanation, she chose a crisp, playful reply.

Calling the speculation overblown, she wrote that the internet was “reading too much” into her silence. Her cheeky add-on—revealing she had already watched the film before others—effectively flipped the narrative and silenced critics in one stroke.