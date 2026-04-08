Dhurandhar 2: Deepika Padukone Responds To Ranveer Singh's Film Controversy
Dhurandhar 2: Amid the massive success of Dhurandhar 2, Deepika Padukone finally addressed online chatter about her silence on Ranveer Singh’s film—shutting down speculation with a witty response; Read On
Deepika Breaks Silence With A Sharp Comeback
After weeks of online debate, Deepika Padukone responded to a viral Instagram video questioning her lack of public support for Dhurandhar 2. Rather than issuing a long explanation, she chose a crisp, playful reply.
Calling the speculation overblown, she wrote that the internet was “reading too much” into her silence. Her cheeky add-on—revealing she had already watched the film before others—effectively flipped the narrative and silenced critics in one stroke.
Fans Defend, Trolls Question Her ‘No-Post’ Strategy
The controversy began when fans noticed that Deepika Padukone neither promoted nor publicly praised Ranveer Singh’s film on social media.
While some users speculated about underlying tensions or a deliberate stance, many came to her defence, pointing out that not all support needs to be performative or online. The debate highlights how celebrity relationships are constantly scrutinised in the digital age, often beyond reason.
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Continues Its Blockbuster Run
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has emerged as a massive global success, crossing the ₹1000 crore mark. The film dives deeper into Ranveer’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, while expanding its high-stakes spy narrative.
With a strong ensemble including Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, the sequel has amplified the franchise’s scale. Following its theatrical run, it is expected to stream on JioHotstar, continuing its momentum in the digital space.
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