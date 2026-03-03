- Home
Ranabaali to Cocktail 2: Rashmika Mandanna’s 6 Upcoming Films Post-Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna recently married Vijay Deverakonda, and their #Virosh Wedding Reception is set for March 4 in Hyderabad. While celebrations continue, we explore Rashmika’s upcoming films — and only one stars her husband Vijay!
1. Cocktail 2
Release Date: June 11, 2026
Homi Adajania is directing this Bollywood romantic comedy. We will see Rashmika paired opposite Shahid Kapoor in this film. Kriti Sanon also has an important role in the movie.
2. Ranabaali
Release Date: September 11, 2026
This is a pan-India historical action drama from Telugu cinema, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. In this film, Rashmika Mandanna will star opposite her husband, Vijay Deverakonda. The movie also features Arnold Vosloo in an important role.
3. Mysaa
Release Date: 2026 (date not fixed yet)
Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead in this pan-India film from Telugu cinema. Ravindra Pulle is directing this female-centric action-adventure drama. Besides Rashmika, the film also stars Guru Somasundaram and Eswari Rao in key roles.
4. AA22XA6
Release Date: 2027 (date not fixed yet)
Atlee Kumar is directing this pan-India science fiction action film from Telugu cinema. We'll see Rashmika with Allu Arjun, and reports claim she might be playing the villain! The star-studded cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Yogi Babu.
5. Animal Park
Release Date: 2027 (date not fixed yet)
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had already announced the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster 'Animal' in the end credits of the first part. In this film, we will once again see Rashmika Mandanna romancing Ranbir Kapoor.
6. Pushpa 3: The Rampage
Release Date: 2028 (date not fixed yet)
After the blockbuster success of 'Pushpa: The Rise' (2021) and 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' (2024), everyone is eagerly waiting for the third part of the franchise. In this Sukumar-directorial, Rashmika Mandanna will return as Pushpa's (Allu Arjun) Srivalli.
