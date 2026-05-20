Jr. NTR surprised fans on his birthday by unveiling the explosive first look of his upcoming film, Dragon. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is reportedly being made on a massive budget of ₹500–600 crore, making it one of the costliest Telugu films ever. However, the biggest talking point is Jr. NTR’s reported fee, which is said to be between ₹120 crore and ₹150 crore — a huge leap from the ₹4 lakh he earned for his debut film, Ninnu Choodalani, in 2001.