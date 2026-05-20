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Dragon: Jr. NTR’s salary for his role in THIS big-budget movie revealed; Check Here
Jr NTR created massive buzz after unveiling the powerful first look of Dragon on his birthday. The Prashanth Neel directorial has already become one of the most talked-about upcoming films in Telugu cinema.
Jr. NTR’s ‘Dragon’ Fee Creates Buzz
Jr. NTR surprised fans on his birthday by unveiling the explosive first look of his upcoming film, Dragon. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is reportedly being made on a massive budget of ₹500–600 crore, making it one of the costliest Telugu films ever. However, the biggest talking point is Jr. NTR’s reported fee, which is said to be between ₹120 crore and ₹150 crore — a huge leap from the ₹4 lakh he earned for his debut film, Ninnu Choodalani, in 2001.
Rise From Young Hero to Superstar
Over the years, Jr. NTR steadily built his stardom with blockbuster films like Student No.1 and Aadi. His successful collaborations with director S. S. Rajamouli played a major role in shaping his career. Films such as Yamadonga, Brindavanam, Temper, Nannaku Prematho, Janatha Garage and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava further strengthened his image as one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars.
‘RRR’ Changed Everything
The global success of RRR gave Jr. NTR international recognition. Directed by Rajamouli, the film earned over ₹1230 crore worldwide and became a worldwide sensation. Its song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song, along with honours at the Golden Globe Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards. Following the film’s success, Jr. NTR began receiving major offers across industries and is now set to make his Bollywood debut with War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji.
What Is ‘Dragon’ About?
According to reports, Dragon is set in the 1967 era and revolves around the world of the Golden Triangle and the opium trade. The story is expected to explore the conflict between the Afghan Trading Company and the Golden Trading Company. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the multilingual film is slated for release on June 11, 2027, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
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