Jaipur‑born Aditi transitioned from college fashion shows to national pageants, earning recognition as Miss Diva Supranational before shifting her focus to modelling and entrepreneurship.

Aditi, a Jaipur‑based model and entrepreneur, has built her career through a steady rise from local beginnings to national recognition. Born and raised in Jaipur, she attended India International School before enrolling at St. Xavier’s College in the city for higher education.

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Her journey into fashion began during her college years, where she participated in campus fashion shows and local events. These early experiences laid the foundation for her entry into pageantry.

In 2017, Aditi gained national attention after becoming a finalist in Miss India. The following year, she was crowned Miss Diva Supranational, a title that allowed her to represent India at Miss Supranational 2019.

Transition To Modelling

After her successful pageant career, Aditi shifted her focus to fashion modelling. She began working with designers and brands, building her profile in the industry. Her move from pageants to modelling marked a new phase in her professional life, combining her stage presence with commercial assignments.

Her work has since expanded into entrepreneurship, where she continues to engage with the fashion and lifestyle sector. Aditi’s career reflects a blend of local roots and international exposure, shaped by her early participation in Jaipur’s fashion scene and her later achievements on global platforms.