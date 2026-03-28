In terms of second Friday earnings, 'Dhurandhar 2' has broken the record of its own first part. 'Dhurandhar', which was released in 2025, had collected around ₹34.70 crore. Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2' has slipped from the second to the third spot on this list.

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