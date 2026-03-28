Casting director Mukesh Chhabra revealed that bringing major names like Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal into Dhurandhar was not easy at first. While R Madhavan immediately showed confidence in the project, the others needed time to warm up to the idea. Early discussions around the film involved a completely different set of actors, and the scale of the ensemble was far more modest.

As the creative conversations deepened, however, the team began to see the potential of building a much bigger and more ambitious cast. What started as uncertainty slowly transformed into belief, laying the foundation for the film’s now-celebrated ensemble.