One of the biggest talking points around Dhurandhar 2 is its haunting song Jaiye Sajana, and Jasmine Sandlas has now shared the incredible story behind it. The singer revealed that the final version of the track came together in the early hours of the album launch day itself.

Working alongside composer Shashwat Sachdev, Jasmine was in the studio at 4 AM, still writing, recording, and refining the song. What makes the story even more exciting is that the team performed the song publicly on the very same day it was officially recorded.

This last-minute creative rush seems to have worked magic, as the track has now become one of the most talked-about songs from the film.

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