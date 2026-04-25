Dhurandhar 2 to Bhooth Bangla: Top 6 100-Crore Club Movies of 2026; Check Here
Bhooth Bangla Collection: Akshay Kumar's new film 'Bhooth Bangla' has smashed into the 100-crore club in India! The movie managed this feat in just 8 days. So far this year, only 6 Indian films have hit this milestone
6. Bhooth Bangla (A Bollywood Horror-Comedy)
Release Date: 17 April 2026
India Box Office: Around ₹103 crore in just 8 days
Director: Priyadarshan
Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajesh Sharma, and Jisshu Sengupta
5. Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros (Malayalam Coming-of-Age Comedy Drama)
Release Date: 2 April 2026
India Box Office: Approximately ₹115.80 crore in 24 days
Director: Sevin S.A.
Star Cast: Hashir H, Alan Bin, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V., Ved Shankar, Devaraj, and others.
4. The Raja Saab (Telugu Pan-India Horror Comedy Film)
Release Date: 9 January 2026
India Box Office: Roughly ₹146.04 crore
Director: Maruthi
Star Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Boman Irani, and others.
3. Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu (Telugu Action Comedy Film)
Release Date: 12 January 2026
India Box Office: Around ₹218.44 crore
Director: Anil Ravipudi
Star Cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Venkatesh, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsh Vardhan, Sachin Khedekar, and others.
2. Border 2 (Bollywood War Drama Film)
Release Date: 23 January 2026
India Box Office: Approximately ₹329.43 crore
Director: Anurag Singh
Star Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and others.
1. Dhurandhar The Revenge (Hindi Pan-India Spy Action Drama)
Release Date: 19 March 2026
India Box Office: A massive ₹1,124.24 crore in 38 days
Director: Aditya Dhar
Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Sara Arjun, and others.
ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt Upcoming Movies Full List: Dhurandhar The Revenge to Raja Shivaji; Check
These 7 Indian films entered the 100 crore club worldwide this year
Here's a look at the worldwide collections of Indian films that crossed the ₹100 crore mark this year:
- Dhurandhar The Revenge: ₹1,768.66 crore
- Border 2: ₹450.19 crore
- Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu: ₹301.46 crore
- Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Bros: ₹217.91 crore+
- The Raja Saab: ₹208.39 crore
- Bhooth Bangla: Approximately ₹150 crore+
- O Romeo: ₹110.80 crore
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