From a mimicry artist to one of Malayalam cinema's most celebrated performers, Salim Kumar built a remarkable career spanning over 300 films. The National Award-winning actor passed away at 56, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy of comedy, character roles, and cinematic excellence.

Salim Kumar is a mimicry artist who became one of the most prominent performers of Malayalam cinema with a career spanning over 300 films. The National Award-winning actor died at the age of 56, leaving a remarkable legacy of humour, character roles and cinematic quality.

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Salim Kumar has died in Kochi at the age of 56. The famous actor’s death has left the Malayalam film industry in mourning. He reportedly was suffering from liver-related health problems and went into cardiac arrest during therapy. Actors, filmmakers, politicians and fans throughout Kerala paid rich tributes.

Who Was Salim Kumar?

Salim Kumar was born on October 10, 1969 in North Paravur, Kerala. He began his career as a mimicry artist and later entered the Malayalam film industry. He rose to prominence through comedy shows and theatrical performances before becoming one of the most beloved performers in Mollywood.

His perfect comic timing made him a household celebrity but he eventually demonstrated his flexibility by excelling in serious and emotionally difficult parts too.

His Greatest Achievement: National Award for Best Actor

Salim Kumar reached a career milestone as he received the National Film Award for Best Actor for his strong performance in the renowned film Adaminte Makan Abu (2011). It was a job that showed his emotional versatility, and changed the public opinion of him from comic to full actor.

The film is one of the most important works of his career and is considered a milestone in Malayalam cinema.

Other Major Awards & Honours

Salim Kumar has won many awards throughout the years including:

National Film Award for Best Actor Kerala State Film Awards, Multiple Filmfare Awards, South Kerala State Television Award

He is one of the few actors who have bagged Kerala State Film Awards in several acting categories in his career.

Best Movies And Memorable Performances

Some of Salim Kumar’s most renowned works include:

Adaminte Makan Abu Achanurangathavedu Thaskara Veeran Kalyanam Pulival Kunjikkoonan Meesa Madhavan Mayaavi Pandippada Chathikkatha Chanthu

He was one of the most talented performers in Malayalam cinema. His performances were a mix of comedy, passion and reality.

More Than Just an Actor

Salim Kumar has worked as a director, writer and producer apart from performing. His directorial endeavours were Compartment, Karutha Joothan and Daivame Kaithozham K Kumar Aanan. His film 'Karutha Joothan' got the Kerala State Film Award for Best Story.

Legacy of A Malayalam Cinematic Icon

Salim Kumar has an unparalleled legacy with over 300 films and three decades of experience. He found a place for himself in Indian film, whether it was making viewers laugh with his iconicR1CRCA1cfr parts in comedy or affecting them with stunning performances in drama. His demise represents the end of an era in Malayalam.