Dhurandhar: The Revenge witnessed a dip at the start of its fifth week, earning around Rs 2.70 crore on Friday. However, the weekend brought some relief with collections rising to Rs 4.65 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.20 crore on Sunday.

Monday saw another drop to Rs 1.62 crore, but Tuesday surprised trade analysts with a slight recovery to Rs 2 crore. The film’s five-day total now stands at Rs 16.17 crore net, with a gross of approximately Rs 19.28 crore for the week so far.