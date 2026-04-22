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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 34: Ranveer Singh Starrer Holds Strong Amid Bhooth Bangla Clash
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 34: Despite a visible slowdown, Dhurandhar: The Revenge refuses to fade away at the box office. The Ranveer Singh starrer has shown resilience in week 5, even as fresh competition begins to dent its collections
Week 5 Shows Mixed Trend but Holds Steady
Dhurandhar: The Revenge witnessed a dip at the start of its fifth week, earning around Rs 2.70 crore on Friday. However, the weekend brought some relief with collections rising to Rs 4.65 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.20 crore on Sunday.
Monday saw another drop to Rs 1.62 crore, but Tuesday surprised trade analysts with a slight recovery to Rs 2 crore. The film’s five-day total now stands at Rs 16.17 crore net, with a gross of approximately Rs 19.28 crore for the week so far.
Overall Collections Reflect Gradual Decline After Historic Run
After a phenomenal opening, the film’s earnings have steadily declined week-on-week:
Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore
Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore
Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore
Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore
Week 5 (so far): Rs 16.17 crore
Even with this drop, the film has amassed a massive Rs 1,119.29 crore net in India and Rs 1,339.76 crore gross. Including overseas earnings of Rs 422 crore, its worldwide total has reached an impressive Rs 1,761.76 crore.
ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Film Nears Rs 100 Crore in India; Check
Faces Competition from Bhooth Bangla but Sets New Milestone
While Dhurandhar 2 continues its theatrical run, it is now facing strong competition from Bhooth Bangla, which opened strongly and is steadily drawing audiences.
Despite this, Dhurandhar 2 has achieved a notable feat by surpassing Mahavatar Narsimha to become the sixth highest week 5 grosser. It is now close to overtaking Uri: The Surgical Strike in fifth-week collections, showing its enduring box office pull.
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