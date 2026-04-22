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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Film Nears Rs 100 Crore in India; Check
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Defying mixed reviews, Bhooth Bangla has emerged as a strong box office performer. Led by Akshay Kumar, the horror comedy is steadily drawing audiences and inching toward bigger milestones
Strong opening and steady weekday hold
The film began its journey on a solid note, collecting Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1, followed by a sharp jump over the weekend with Rs 19 crore and Rs 23 crore on Day 2 and Day 3. Although Monday saw a predictable dip to Rs 6.75 crore, the film held firm on Tuesday with Rs 7.65 crore. This consistent performance reflects positive word-of-mouth among mass audiences despite critical divide.
Nearing Rs 100 crore mark in India
Including paid previews of Rs 3.75 crore, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 72.40 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 86.21 crore. With stable weekday numbers and no major competition, the film is well-positioned to cross the Rs 100 crore mark domestically in the coming days.
Overseas boost pushes worldwide total higher
On the international front, the film added Rs 2.50 crore on Day 5, taking its overseas total to Rs 31.50 crore. This has propelled its worldwide gross to Rs 117.71 crore. The film’s global performance has brought relief to Akshay Kumar, especially after recent inconsistent box office runs, and also ended the dominance of ‘Dhurandhar 2’ in theatres.
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