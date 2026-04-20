- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: Ranveer Singh Starrer Signs Digital Rights Deal Worth Rs. 150 Crore
Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: Ranveer Singh Starrer Signs Digital Rights Deal Worth Rs. 150 Crore
Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: After a blockbuster theatrical run, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is gearing up for its digital debut. With record-breaking collections and strong audience demand, the film’s OTT release is being strategically timed
OTT Platform and Big-Ticket Deal
The digital rights of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, have been secured by JioHotstar. Reports suggest the deal is valued at around ₹150 crore, placing it among the most expensive OTT acquisitions for a Hindi film. Interestingly, this marks a shift from the first film’s Netflix release, signalling a change in distribution strategy for the franchise.
Expected Streaming Timeline
While an official date is yet to be confirmed, industry buzz points to a late May or early June 2026 premiere. Typically, films arrive on streaming platforms within 6–8 weeks of release. However, given that Dhurandhar 2 hit theatres on March 19, 2026, and continues to perform strongly, the makers are reportedly delaying its OTT debut to extend its box office run.
Box Office Success Driving Delay
The film’s phenomenal theatrical performance is a key reason behind the postponed streaming release. It has reportedly crossed the ₹1000 crore net mark in India, making it a historic success. The makers are prioritising cinema earnings before moving to digital, ensuring maximum revenue from its ongoing popularity.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh Film Slows as Bhooth Bangla Dominates; Check
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.