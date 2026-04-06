Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, delivered a strong comeback in its third weekend. On Day 18, the film earned Rs 28.75 crore, marking a 12% rise from Day 17.

This late surge helped the film cross the coveted Rs 1000 crore net mark in India, taking its domestic total to Rs 1,013.77 crore. The steady hold and weekend spikes highlight strong audience retention and repeat viewership.