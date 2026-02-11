Dhurandhar 2 Already Falling Behind? Toxic's Historic Deal Changed the Whole Game
News of a major international deal for superstar Yash's film 'Toxic' has emerged. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh's X post, overseas distribution giant Phars Films has bought the overseas rights for 'Toxic' at a historic price
Toxic's Overseas Deal Creates Buzz
Phars Films acquiring Toxic's overseas rights is huge for Indian cinema. Known for strong international releases, this deal ensures a massive overseas launch for Yash's film. This gives 'Toxic' an edge over its box office rival, Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'.
Toxic's Overseas Deal is for Indian Languages Only
Interestingly, this mega-deal only covers the Indian language versions (Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam). The English version is excluded, hinting at a separate strategy for international audiences.
Yash's Big Comeback After KGF 2
After the historic success of KGF Chapter 2, there's huge excitement for Yash's new film, Toxic. Yash is making a powerful comeback. Its scale, international appeal, and multi-language release make it one of 2026's most anticipated films.
Toxic to Release on a Festive Weekend
Toxic is set for a March 19, 2026 release, a festive weekend near Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid. This timing is expected to ensure a strong, long run at the box office.
Toxic's Strong Team and Multi-Language Plan
Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who also co-wrote the story with Yash. It's being shot in English and Kannada, and will be dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Venkat K Narayana and Yash are producing, aiming for an international-level project.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.