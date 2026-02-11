Trade experts believe Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 could become a major box office force. The first film reportedly crossed Rs 1300 crore globally, making the sequel one of the most anticipated action franchises. Featuring a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal, the sequel is expected to expand the scale and reach of the franchise when it releases in March 2026.

At the same time, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part One has generated unprecedented excitement among audiences. With a powerful cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the mythological epic is designed as a two-part cinematic event. The first instalment is scheduled for Diwali 2026, while the second part will follow in 2027, and both films are expected to attract global audiences due to their universal storytelling and visual scale.