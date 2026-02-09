- Home
IMDb has released its list of the most awaited films of 2026. The list shows a major showdown between two movies. According to the list, people are most interested in one particular film, and it's not from Bollywood, but from the South
Toxic
IMDb has released a top 10 list of films for 2026 based on a user survey. Yash's film Toxic has garnered 35% user interest. The film will be released on March 19.
Dhurandhar 2
Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar was a box office hit. Now, its sequel is coming, but only 26.6% of people are interested. It releases on March 19.
O Romeo
Shahid Kapoor's film O Romeo is third on the list. 15% of people are interested in watching this movie. Co-starring Triptii Dimri, this film will be released on February 13.
The Paradise
The craze for South superstar Nani's film The Paradise is also strong. It's fourth on the IMDb list, with 6.1% of people wanting to watch it. This Telugu action-thriller will be released on March 26.
Other Films
Pradeep Ranganathan's LIK: Love Insurance Co. has 4.6% interest, releasing Feb 13. Other films: Assi (4.2%), Tu Ya Main (2.7%), Kerala Story 2 (2.5%), and more.
