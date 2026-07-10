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Dhamaal 4 FIRST Review: Ajay Devgn's Comedy Madness Delivers Laughs, Arshad Warsi Steals the Show
Dhamaal 4 FIRST Review: Dhamaal 4 kicks off with an energetic and chaotic first half packed with quirky characters, slapstick comedy and over-the-top situations. Indra Kumar's latest entertainer promises plenty of laughs for fans of the franchise
Ajay Devgn Sets the Tone with Unrestrained Comic Energy
Ajay Devgn brings an infectious energy to the screen from the moment he appears. His performance is intentionally over-the-top, embracing the exaggerated style that defines the Dhamaal series. Rather than playing a restrained comic lead, Devgn throws himself into the chaos, making every scene feel unpredictable.
Director Indra Kumar sticks to the franchise's familiar formula of greed, misunderstandings and escalating confusion. The result is a fast-moving narrative where every character contributes to the madness in their own way.
Strong Character Introductions Build the Comedy
Instead of rushing into nonstop gags, the film spends time establishing each major character. This measured approach allows the audience to understand the personalities before they collide in increasingly ridiculous situations.
Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Anjali Anand and Sanjeeda Sheikh all receive memorable introductions that highlight their comic traits. Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff and the late Satish Kaushik help lay the foundation of the story with an unexpected opening sequence, while Ravi Kishan leaves a positive early impression.
The careful setup suggests that the film is preparing for even bigger comic payoffs in the second half.
Wacky Situational Comedy Drives the First Half
The biggest strength of Dhamaal 4 so far is its unapologetically absurd humor. Rather than relying solely on witty dialogue, the comedy comes from outrageous situations, exaggerated reactions and large-scale destruction that create visual laughs.
This style of humor may not appeal to everyone, particularly viewers looking for subtle comedy. However, audiences who enjoy slapstick entertainment are likely to appreciate the film's relentless pace. Younger viewers may especially enjoy the animated chaos, although some suggestive comic moments appear to be aimed at adults.
Among the ensemble, Arshad Warsi once again proves why he remains one of Bollywood's most dependable comic performers. His effortless timing and expressive performance stand out, making several scenes even more entertaining.
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