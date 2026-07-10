Ajay Devgn brings an infectious energy to the screen from the moment he appears. His performance is intentionally over-the-top, embracing the exaggerated style that defines the Dhamaal series. Rather than playing a restrained comic lead, Devgn throws himself into the chaos, making every scene feel unpredictable.

Director Indra Kumar sticks to the franchise's familiar formula of greed, misunderstandings and escalating confusion. The result is a fast-moving narrative where every character contributes to the madness in their own way.