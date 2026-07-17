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Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn's Comedy Nears Rs 100 Crore in India
Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 continues its impressive box office run, staying strong through its first week. Backed by positive word of mouth and family audiences, the comedy is now on the verge of joining the Rs 100 crore club
Dhamaal 4 Remains Strong on Day 7
The film reportedly earned around Rs 6 crore net in India on its seventh day, taking its domestic net collection to approximately Rs 96 crore. On the global front, Dhamaal 4 has crossed Rs 132 crore worldwide, reflecting its strong performance across markets. The film's steady weekday collections suggest that audience interest remains intact.
Positive Word of Mouth Drives Box Office Success
Dhamaal 4 has outperformed several recent Bollywood releases, with its first-week collection surpassing the lifetime or opening-week earnings of nearly 30 films. Industry observers credit the film's success to its clean comedy, nostalgic appeal, and positive word of mouth, particularly among family viewers who continue to support the franchise.
Rs 100 Crore Milestone Within Reach
With only a few crores separating it from the Rs 100 crore mark in India, trade analysts expect Dhamaal 4 to comfortably enter the prestigious club during its second weekend. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, and Ravi Kishan, whose performances have been well received by audiences.
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