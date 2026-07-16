Social media influencer Akhil Sha, also known as Shamon, has once again spoken about his views on virginity. He made it clear that he doesn't expect his future wife to be a virgin, stating it's entirely his personal choice.

Akhil Sha is a name most social media users will recognise. Known as Shamon online, the influencer kicked up quite a storm a while ago with his comments on virginity. The whole debate started when he was asked if the girl he marries should be a virgin. He faced a lot of flak for his views back then.

Now, Akhil Sha is doubling down on his statement. He says he has no problem if the girl he marries isn't a virgin, and that it's his personal decision.

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"Everything is my personal choice. It's my decision who I marry and who I live with," Akhil said. "One group tried to twist my point by bringing religion into it. They wanted to create hate against me, but it backfired—I only gained more followers. The problem is that people in our country still don't have proper sex education. That's a real gap. So, whatever you say gets twisted into something else. I simply said that the past of the girl I marry doesn't matter to me. I don't insist that she must be a virgin. Isn't that my personal business? Others may not feel the same way, and that's fine. That's all there is to it," Akhil Sha stated. He was speaking to Asianet News Online during promotions for his new film, *Maharaja Hostel*.

The movie is a horror-comedy. It stars Akhil NRD, Akhil Sha, Sarath, and Sandeep in the main roles. *Maharaja Hostel* is set to hit theatres on July 24.

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